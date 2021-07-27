Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, to Meet PM Modi and Congress Leaders Today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

This is the Bengal CM's first trip to the national capital after her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), registered an emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday, for her three-day trip. She will also be holding separate meetings with Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday.

Over the course of her trip, the Bengal chief minister is also expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.