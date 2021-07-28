Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs Meet in Parliament to Discuss Strategy

With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, several leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at the Parliament premises on Wednesday, 28 July, to chalk out the future course of action.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned several times on Tuesday amid ruckus by MPs to demand a discussion on the alleged snooping allegations against the Centre using the Pegasus spyware.