Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs Meet in Parliament to Discuss Strategy

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE
(Photo: The Quint)
With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, several leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at the Parliament premises on Wednesday, 28 July, to chalk out the future course of action.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned several times on Tuesday amid ruckus by MPs to demand a discussion on the alleged snooping allegations against the Centre using the Pegasus spyware.
PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress on Tuesday for not allowing the Parliament to function
The Parliament passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 on Tuesday
Seven Opposition parties, except the Congress, have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind, to seek his intervention "to uphold the dignity of the parliamentary procedures"
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media outside the Parliament, said that there should be a discussion on issues like Pegasus reports and inflation.
"We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will submit an adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha today for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting at the PM's office in the Parliament, ANI reported.
Several leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at the Parliament premises on Wednesday to chalk out the future course of action.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.
According to ANI, Gandhi in the meeting said that the governemnt is defaming the Opposition by saying that it's not allowing the Parliament to function, while it is raising matters related to the citizens, farmers and security of the country.
CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 28 Jul 2021,11:26 AM IST