'Did Govt Buy Pegasus Or Not?': Rahul, Oppn Slam Centre After Meet

Commenting on the disruption of Parliament, Gandhi said that a discussion on Pegasus reports was not being allowed by the Centre.

"It is being said that we are disturbing Parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House. We just want to fulfil our duties. This weapon has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists and anti-nationals," he added.

Gandhi further urged the "youth of the country" to ask PM Modi why a discussion on Pegasus was not being allowed in the House and asked why the '"weapon" was being used against democratic institutions.