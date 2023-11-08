CBI To Probe Corruption Allegations Against Mahua Moitra: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra could face fresh trouble due to a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey.
What's happening: Anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an investigation into corruption allegations levelled against Moitra, according to a tweet by Dubey on Wednesday, 8 November.
Dubey said that the CBI inquiry had been ordered based on his complaint against the Opposition leader.
In a nutshell: Last month, Dubey alleged that Moitra had accepted expensive gifts from real estate mogul and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking parliamentary questions targeting Prime Minister Modi.
Why it matters: The corruption scandal surrounding Moitra has snowballed into a political slugfest, with various claims, counter-claims, and denials.
Flip side: Reacting to news of the latest inquiry against her, Moitra said, "CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance."
"Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes," she added.
The story so far: On 15 October, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding to constitute an inquiry committee against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her 'immediate suspension' from the House.
Then, Speaker Birla referred the matter to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which is headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.
On 19 October, an explosive affidavit purportedly submitted by businessman Darshan Hiranandani to the ethics panel emerged online.
On 27 October, Dubey appeared before the ethics panel along with Moitra's former "friend" and advocate Jai Anant Dehradai who purportedly has evidence forming the basis of the allegations.
On 2 November, TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the committee but walked out over the panel's "personal and unethical questions."
Next, what: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is expected to adopt its draft report on the 'cash for queries' row on 9 November, according to The Hindu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)