Cash-for-Query Row: How Serious Are the Charges Against Mahua Moitra? What Next?

The 'cash-for-query' allegations made against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra have kicked up a political firestorm over the last few weeks.

After repeated delays, Moitra was summoned by the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on 2 November. Moitra's accusers, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, had deposed before the Ethics Committee on Friday, 27 October, submitting "evidence" against the Krishnanagar MP.