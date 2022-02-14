Karnataka Hijab Row: Kundapur vs Koppa - Local Politics Affects Saffron Protests

Did the ‘saffron shawl’ protests get support from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka? It did, as the first public representative to back the protesters was Kundapur’s BJP MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty. But could the MLA have acted differently to ease tensions instead?

Just 90 kilometers away, in Koppa taluk in Sringeri constituency, the saffron shawl protests started, spluttered and stopped. Simply because the local MLA chose to act differently. Koppa saw Indian National Congress MLA TD Raje Gowda put up a front to stop the protests.