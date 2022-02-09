Karnataka Hijab Row: College Leaks Addresses, Numbers of Protesting Muslim Girls

Aliya Assadi has been getting abusive phone calls through the day on Wednesday, 9 February. The 17-year-old realised a few hours into the day that her personal details – including phone numbers, parents’ names, and home address – were shared on Whatsapp groups buzzing in Udupi, Karnataka.

Assadi is one among the six Muslim students of Udupi’s Government Pre-University College for Girls, who have been at the forefront of the protests to continue wearing the hijab in Karnataka's educational institutions.

On Wednesday, the admission forms of all the six students were leaked from the pre-university college. The Quint has accessed the online message which identified the girls by their names and photographs.