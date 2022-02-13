Hijab Row: Section 144 Imposed in Areas Near Udupi Schools Ahead of Reopening

The announcement comes ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday, amid tensions sparked by the ongoing Hijab-row in the state, where saffron-scarved mobs had clashed with Muslim women protesting for their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions.
The Udupi district administration has imposed Section 144 (CrPC) in areas surrounding all the high schools in the district from Monday, 14 February, reported PTI. The prohibitory order will be in place till 19 February.
All sorts of protests, rallies, slogans, songs, and speeches, as well as any other form of gathering, are strictly prohibited.
According to PTI, the order has been brought about after the district superintendent of police requested Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao to impose Section 144 within a 200-metre radius of all the high schools.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Thursday that schools for up to Class 10 would reopen on Monday, after they were previously shut amid escalating tensions in the state.
