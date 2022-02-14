Not Allowed To Wear Hijab, Muslim Girls in Udupi, Shimoga Miss Classes

Raghupathi Bhat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Udupi issued a statement saying, "In colleges where uniform is not followed and hijab was earlier allowed, students will be allowed to wear hijab. In colleges where it was not earlier allowed, status quo will continue.”

"This would mean Udupi PU College for Girls, where six students have been protesting for hijab will not allow hijab. But in a college like MGM college where students were reportedly allowed to wear hijab will continue to allow the same," he added.

Students in a Kalburgi government Urdu school and Government PU College in Kundapur were allowed to wear hijab in classrooms.