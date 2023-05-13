Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Cong Crosses Halfway Mark: Trends

Karnataka Elections Results 2023 Live Updates
Karnataka Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, 13 May. The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly has witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).
Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, will emerge as the single largest party, while the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is likely to be in rocky waters.
The HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) is predicted to emerge as the kingmaker once again.
Karnataka recorded the highest-ever (hyphen) voting percentage of 73% in the polling that concluded on 10 May.
The BJP, meanwhile, is confident of retaining the southern state with absolute majority.
Other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents.
9,58,806 voters were eligible to cast their ballot for the first time.
The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Congress asks all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today as the counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway, ANI has reported.
Congress is leading in over 113 seats, while the BJP is leading in 87 seats, as per early trends. The JD(S), meanwhile, is leading in only 20 seats.
Karnataka chief ministerBasavaraj Bommai is leading from Shiggaon seat, while former chief minister Siddaramaiah is leading from the Varuna constituency, early trends indicated.
BJP is leading in Bhatkal while the Congress is leading in Chamarajanagar, as per Election Commission at 08:35 am.
BJP's V. Somanna is trailing in Chamarajanagar constituency, news agency ANI has reported.
The Congress is leading in over 100 seats, while the BJP is a close second, leading in 82 seats, as per early trends.
The exit polls on Karnataka elections 2023, most of which give an edge for Congress, are divided on who will get to form government in the state with a whopping 224 Assembly seats.
But, the prominent polls are unanimous on one matter – Congress is expected to sweep Old Mysuru region, Central Karnataka and Hyderabad or Kalyana Karnataka regions.
The BJP is leading in 87 seats, as per early trends. The Congress, meanwhile, is leading in 74 seats and the JD(S) is leading in 19 seats.
Votes will first be counted for postal ballots in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
BJP is leading in 19 seats, early trends show. Meanwhile, the Congress is leading in 11 seats and JD(S) in leading in 4 seats.
"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media in Hubballi.
"We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar told news agency ANI, after attending a party meeting in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka election results.
"Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are confident that we will make government on our own," Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI.
"Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10," news agency ANI has reported.
"No one has contacted me till now. In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI.
While the overhaul of the reservation list and the debate around it seemed to have been aimed at drawing votes from various caste groups, what seems to have gone unnoticed is caste atrocities faced by Dalits across Karnataka.
In September 2022, two cases of atrocities on Dalits had surfaced from Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. In both cases, the victims were teenage boys from the Holeya caste.
While both cases had drawn media attention and First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the accused, their families have continued to face caste discrimination in their villages. The Quint met these families to know what political leaders from the region should have already taken cognizance of.
The 10 May exit polls have almost across the board predicted that the Congress will be the single largest party in Karnataka. Watch The Quint's analysis of the three possible outcomes going ahead.
However, a majority of these exit polls are leaning towards a hung assembly, predicting that the congress will fall short of the midway mark of 113 including ABP-Cvoter, TV9-Bharatvansh-Polstrat, ZEE Matrize, and Republic P-MARQ.
There are three possibilities here at play.
If Congress wins by a slender margin
If Congress wins by a sweeping margin
If there is a hung verdict
The exit polls on Karnataka elections 2023, most of which give an edge for Congress, are divided on who will get to form government in the state with a whopping 224 Assembly seats. But, the prominent polls are unanimous on one matter – Congress is expected to sweep Old Mysuru region, Central Karnataka and Hyderabad or Kalyana Karnataka regions.
While the results may not always tally with the exit poll projections, Congress leadership is certain that they have gained ground in the three pivotal regions which may decide the elections for them - Central Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, and Old Mysuru.
