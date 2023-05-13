Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Cong Crosses Halfway Mark: Trends

Karnataka Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, 13 May. The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly has witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).

Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, will emerge as the single largest party, while the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is likely to be in rocky waters.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) is predicted to emerge as the kingmaker once again.

Karnataka recorded the highest-ever (hyphen) voting percentage of 73% in the polling that concluded on 10 May.

The BJP, meanwhile, is confident of retaining the southern state with absolute majority.