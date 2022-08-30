After Soren's Meet, Jharkhand UPA MLAs To Fly to Raipur Amid Horse-Trading Fears

After a closed-door meeting of the MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on Tuesday, 30 August, UPA legislators are headed to Raipur in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh where they will be put up in a resort amid fears of horse-trading, sources told The Quint.

Two buses carrying about 45 ruling coalition MLAs, including Soren, travelled from the CM's residence to Ranchi Airport.

"No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs," Soren was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.