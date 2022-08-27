Jharkhand CM Soren, MLAs Leave for Ranchi Ahead of Disqualification Decision

Amid political uncertainty in the state, buses carrying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other MLAs left Khunti district's Latratu Dam for Ranchi on Saturday, 27 August.

Soren had taken the MLAs out on a picnic boat ride while dodging attempts at the poaching of his government's lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais' decision over Soren's probable disqualification as an MLA is expected by Saturday evening.