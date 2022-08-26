Amid Possible Disqualification, Jharkhand CM Soren Calls for UPA MLAs Meet
The CM dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the ECI or governor on his disqualification as MLA.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi on Friday, 26 August, amid recent political developments in the state, according to news agency ANI.
The chief minister has dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the Election Commission of India or Governor Ramesh Bais on his disqualification as an MLA in the office-of-profit matter.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Thursday, 25 August, that it would move the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.
This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) reportedly wrote to Governor Ramesh Bais, urging him to disqualify Soren for allegedly violating the electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself.
JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that there was no threat to the state government as it has an absolute majority in the state Assembly.
He also said that the party would take legal recourse if Soren is disqualified as a legislator. "Options are open to us. We will move the Supreme Court," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
If the Jharkhand CM is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being a legislator, he will be forced to resign from his office and will lose membership of the Assembly, Jharkhand High Court advocate Hemant Kumar Shikarwar said.
'If You Buy Constitutional Institutions...': Soren's Veiled Dig at BJP
Meanwhile, Soren took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has moved a plea seeking his disqualification as an MLA.
Sharing a video of several Jharkhand police officials thanking him with chants of "Hemant Soren Zindabad", Soren took to Twitter and said, "If you buy constitutional institutions, how will you be able to buy public support?"
He also said that the affection of thousands of "our hardworking policemen of Jharkhand" and the support of the people were his strength.
This came after the state government approved compensatory leaves for the officials.
Addressing a press conference, JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak had said that a "conspiracy" was afoot to "destabilise" the Jharkhand government.
"We will continue to serve the people in the state. Their every conspiracy will be exposed. JMM will continue to work for the development of Jharkhand," he added.
Background
After the ECI sent its opinion to the governor regarding the plea for Soren's disqualification, a few ministers from his government arrived at the chief minister's residence along with the advocate general, news agency ANI reported.
The chief minister's office had earlier said that it had received no communication regarding the report recommending his disqualification.
"No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," the Jharkhand CMO said.
The ECI's opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover on Thursday.
The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
