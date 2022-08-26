Amid Possible Disqualification, Jharkhand CM Soren Calls for UPA MLAs Meet

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi on Friday, 26 August, amid recent political developments in the state, according to news agency ANI.

The chief minister has dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the Election Commission of India or Governor Ramesh Bais on his disqualification as an MLA in the office-of-profit matter.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Thursday, 25 August, that it would move the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.