JMM To Move Supreme Court if Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Is Disqualified as MLA

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Thursday, 25 August, that it would move the Supreme Court if Chief Minister Hemant Soren is disqualified as an MLA.
JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that there was no threat to the state government as it has an absolute majority in the state Assembly.
He also said that the party would take legal recourse if Soren is disqualified as a legislator. "Options are open to us. We will move the Supreme Court," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
If the Jharkhand CM is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being a legislator, he will be forced to resign from his office and will lose membership of the Assembly, Jharkhand High Court advocate Hemant Kumar Shikarwar said.
Meanwhile, Soren took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has moved a plea seeking his disqualification as an MLA.
He also said that the affection of thousands of "our hardworking policemen of Jharkhand" and the support of the people were his strength.
This came after the state government approved compensatory leaves for the officials.
Addressing a press conference, JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak had said that a "conspiracy" was afoot to "destabilise" the Jharkhand government.
"We will continue to serve the people in the state. Their every conspiracy will be exposed. JMM will continue to work for the development of Jharkhand," he added.
After the ECI sent its opinion to the governor regarding the plea for Soren's disqualification, a few ministers from his government arrived at the chief minister's residence along with the advocate general, news agency ANI reported.
The chief minister's office had earlier said that it had received no communication regarding the report recommending his disqualification.
"No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," the Jharkhand CMO said.
The ECI's opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
