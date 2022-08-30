Dumka Killing: CWC Says Deceased Girl Was Minor, Demands Action Under POCSO Act

The Child Welfare Committee of Jharkhand’s Dumka district said that the class 12 student who died after being set on fire was a minor and demanded action under the POCSO Act, 2012.
(Photo: PTI)
The Child Welfare Committee of Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Tuesday, 30 August, said that the class 12 student who died after being set on fire was a minor and demanded action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The CWC said that according to her class 10 board examination marksheet, the girl was around 16 years old and hence, was a minor, the police claimed.
A four-member CWC team met the victim’s family on Monday and procured her marksheet.
Earlier, the police had claimed that in a statement given before a magistrate, the deceased had said that she was 19 years old.
The victim had said that the accused called her on her cell phone around 10 days ago, pestering her to become his friend.
The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him. She then informed her father about the threat and he assured her that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday, 23 August.
After the family had their dinner, they went to sleep. The victim was sleeping in another room.
"My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the victim had earlier told the police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)