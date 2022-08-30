Dumka Killing: CWC Says Deceased Girl Was Minor, Demands Action Under POCSO Act

The victim had said that the accused called her on her cell phone around 10 days ago, pestering her to become his friend.

The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him. She then informed her father about the threat and he assured her that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday, 23 August.

After the family had their dinner, they went to sleep. The victim was sleeping in another room.