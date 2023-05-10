Jalandhar Bypoll: High Stakes for 6 Parties, 6 Factors Will Determine the Result

It's not common for a by-election to be seen as a referendum but that's what seems to have happened with the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat where voting is taking place on 10 May.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of two-term Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.

However, the larger context of what's been happening in Punjab over the last one year has made this a high-stakes battle between the different contestants - Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP combine, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar.

It is also being seen as a referendum on a number of issues - the crackdown on Amritpal Singh, the performance of the AAP government and the demand for justice for Sidhu Moose Wala. The demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal also took place while the campaign was on.

Here's what is at stake for each of the players in the fray and what are the X-factors that could decide the result.