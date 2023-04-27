Parkash Singh Badal's Demise: What Next for Akali Dal? 7 Things to Watch Out For

The Shiromani Akali Dal has lost patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at a time when it is at its weakest politically. Consider these four aspects.

The SAD has lost two successive Assembly elections in Punjab - 2017 and 2022 and fared poorly in three successive Lok Sabha elections - 2009, 2014 and 2019. It's Assembly seat share has come down from 56 seats in 2012 to 15 in 2017 and just three in 2022, with even Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal losing their seats. The SAD also doesn't have a toe-hold in power at the Centre at present. Its control over the Sikh institutions and Panthic politics is being challenged from BJP-backed proxies on one side and hardline elements on the other.

So given this context, what's does the future hold for the Akali Dal after Parkash Singh Badal's demise?

Here are seven things to watch out for.