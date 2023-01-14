ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

He was walking aside Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly fell unwell as his heartbeat increased.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra
i

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on the morning of Saturday, 14 January in Punjab’s Phillaur after suffering a heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

He was walking aside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly fell unwell as his heartbeat increased. 

According to the report, the Congress MP from Jalandhar was taken to Phagwara’s Virk Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Offering his condolences, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi saying, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More details awaited.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Congress   Punjab   bharat jodo yatra 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×