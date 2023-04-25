Amritpal Singh Looms Over Jalandhar Bypoll But 2 Other Factors May be Decisive

After the arrest of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, the upcoming by-election for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency is being seen as a sort of a referendum on the entire crackdown. While the Aam Aadmi Party hopes that the public will support its handling of the matter, its opponents feel there could be a backlash against the ruling party.

No doubt, this would be a major issue in the bypoll. However, the final outcome would also depend on the demographic profile of the seat as well as Assembly segment-wise management by different political parties.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary earlier this year.

There are five major parties in the fray - Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP combine, BJP and SAD-Amritsar.

This article will look at these three aspects.

1. Why is demography such an important factor in this election?

2. What role could the Amritpal Singh issue play in the bypoll?

3. How are each of the parties placed at the micro level?