India’s Presidents: How 2 Constitutional Flaws Have Undermined the Post

The Presidency is vital for the Indian democracy’s functioning and survival. But over the years, the office has been abused to reward party loyalists, appoint lackeys, or select a token candidate from a minority or underprivileged community. This debasement of the office arises from some fundamental flaws in our Constitution, and the time has come to fix them.

A President is essential because as a parliamentary democracy, India must have a head of state in whom all powers are reposed when there’s no government. Someone needs to pick a Prime Minister after a general election or when a government falls, especially when no party has a clear majority in Parliament. A President is also needed to act as a check on government; otherwise, a government with majority control in both houses of Parliament is completely unfettered.

The President is necessary also for India’s federal set-up, to provide some control over state governments. And lastly, a President is required to act as the voice of the entire people, unlike the Prime Minister, who, in reality, represents just those who voted for his or her party or coalition.