Neither Are the Presidential Polls’ Results Out, nor Has Murmu Accepted Defeat

A Facebook page by the name ‘Samvaad TV’ – with around one lakh followers – shared a video regarding the 2022 Presidential elections with a caption stating that National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu accepted defeat in the elections, and the Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha had been named the new president.

The same text was highlighted in the image used as the thumbnail of the video.

However, this information is far from truth. The voting for the presidential polls took place on 18 July and the results will be declared on 21 July.

