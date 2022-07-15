Presidential Election: The Story Behind Yashwant Sinha's Struggling Campaign

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) became the latest Opposition entity to announce support for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. The JMM made this announcement on Thursday, 14 July, through a letter issued by party chief Shibu Soren.

The move is not surprising. Though Sinha was an MP from the JMM's home state Jharkhand, the party has consistently promoted the interests of Adivasis, especially Santhals. Both the Sorens and Droupadi Murmu are Santhals.

This has made the NDA's path even more smooth in the presidential elections against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The JMM joins other non-NDA parties to have announced their support for Murmu – the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). Even Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had announced his support for Murmu.

As of now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains non-committal on which side it is backing.

The numbers hugely favour Murmu, who may get over 60 percent of the votes in the electoral college.