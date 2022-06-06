India Moving Towards a 'Civil War': Lalu Yadav’s Scathing Attack on BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday launched an all-out attack against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the party is leading the country to a "civil war-like situation."

"The way BJP is working, the country is moving towards civil war.” Lalu Yadav said, during an address at the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas . Calling the people to unite against unemployment and inflation, Yadav said “We've to fight united & we'll win.”