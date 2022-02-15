ADVERTISEMENT
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Found Guilty in Ranchi Fodder Scam Case
This is the fifth fodder scam case he has been found guilty in.
A special CBI court on Tuesday, 15 February, pronounced former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in Ranchi’s Doranda treasury case – the fifth fodder scam case he has been convicted in.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
