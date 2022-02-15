ADVERTISEMENT

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Found Guilty in Ranchi Fodder Scam Case

This is the fifth fodder scam case he has been found guilty in.

File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
A special CBI court on Tuesday, 15 February, pronounced former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in Ranchi’s Doranda treasury case – the fifth fodder scam case he has been convicted in.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

