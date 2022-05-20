ADVERTISEMENT

CBI Raids 15 Locations Linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fresh Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at 15 properties linked to the senior Bihar politician.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 20 May, conducted searches at 15 properties linked to senior Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh corruption case against him, as per reports.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

