ADVERTISEMENT
CBI Raids 15 Locations Linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fresh Corruption Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at 15 properties linked to the senior Bihar politician.
i
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 20 May, conducted searches at 15 properties linked to senior Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh corruption case against him, as per reports.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×