Fact-Check: Viral Claim About Lalu Prasad Yadav's Death is Hoax!

Over the years, several actors, authors have become the target of online death hoaxes. Most recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's name was added to this list.

A photo, which shows a corpse kept in a glass coffin, is being passed off with a claim that Yadav passed away while being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

However, none of it is true. Speaking to The Quint, party spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari confirmed that Yadav is currently with his daughter in Delhi. We found no updates on either the party's social media profile or Yadav's children's profiles.