Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Top Aide Arrested for Making 'Seditious' Remarks

A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, 9 August, after pulling a private TV channel off air for airing his interview considered as seditious and threatening to national security.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is also a spokesperson of Khan, participated in an ARY News programme on Monday and heavily criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for trying to pitch the former premier against the Army.