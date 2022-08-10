Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Top Aide Arrested for Making 'Seditious' Remarks

PTI chairman Imran Khan has termed Gill's arrest as an 'abduction'.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ImranKhan)
A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, 9 August, after pulling a private TV channel off air for airing his interview considered as seditious and threatening to national security.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is also a spokesperson of Khan, participated in an ARY News programme on Monday and heavily criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for trying to pitch the former premier against the Army.
Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan has termed Gill's arrest as an “abduction”.
“This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks,"
As the notice was issued, the transmission of the channel, known for its close ties with Khan and his party, began to go off air and finally its operation was suspended.
The suspicion of the channel was followed by the arrest of Gill.
PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “Shehbaz Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars without number plates on them." PTI's former human rights minister Shireen Mazari claimed that the "abduction" of Gill and ARY being taken off air was part of a US regime change conspiracy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)