No, This Isn't Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Who Was 'Kidnapped' in Pak

A photograph of an injured woman is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that she is the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil.

The claim comes after the ambassador's daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was abducted on her way home and tortured by unknown persons on 16 July, as per a statement issued by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, we found that the person in the photograph is not Silsila Alikhil. The picture used is of Gul Chahat, a transgender Tik Tok star from Pakistan. Chahat uploaded the photo to her Facebook page after apparently getting into a fight with one Shoaib.