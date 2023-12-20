How Kajal Hindustani Became the 'Hindu Sherni' of Hindutva Hate Politics

Lights, Camera….and Hate Speech. In the past few years, India has seen a rapid increase in communal hate speeches and hate content on media and social media. What is surprising that an increasing proportion of hate content is coming from female social media influencers.

In this three part series, The Quint will look at three such women who are firebrand, social media savvy and have become key players in the hate producing machinery.

In the first part of this series, we deep-dive into Hindutva influencer Kajal Hindustani, her trajectory and modus operandi. Kajal's mission is to "educate" the youth, especially girls, against what she calls Love Jihad. This is a frequently used term in the Hindutva ecosystem but has no legal basis or official proof.