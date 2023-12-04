'Jo Ram Ko Laye, Hum Unko Jita Laye': The Hindutva Factor Behind BJP's Win in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh (MP) has surprised all of us, even the saffron party itself. There is not one but a combination of factors leading to the Congress’ rout and a saffron surge in the heartland's elections.

“The fact that 11 out of 32 ministers of the Shivraj cabinet lost elections including the powerful Home Minister Narottam Mishra from Datia shows how strong the fatigue factor was in MP. These people lost despite a wave that no one was able to read”, a senior BJP leader told me.

Still, he said, the Congress was not able to exploit the fatigue.

On the other hand, a senior Congress leader said, “This has happened because of the clever thinking by the BJP leadership in Delhi. They isolated Shivraj and fielded some party bigwigs. The party was continuously changing gears as polling day was approaching.”