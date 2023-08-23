'Muslims Are Not Slaves': MP Congress Leader Slams Own Party Over Hindutva Push

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the parent body of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With a robust organisational footprint in MP, Bajrang Dal has frequently been accused of either propagating or endorsing violence against minority groups. However, law enforcement authorities have struggled to definitively establish these connections.

Political experts opine that the Congress is retracing its steps ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections to ensure that it doesn't lose the majority Hindu votes and is able to counter the BJP's allegations of minority appeasement politics.

"We will not ban the Bajrang Dal because the organisation may also have some good people. However, the goonda elements who create riots will not be spared," he had said on 16 August.