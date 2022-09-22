Gujarat Assembly: Jignesh Mevani, 9 Congress MLAs Suspended for Sloganeering

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and around nine Congress legislators were suspended for a day from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for rushing into the well of the House and shouting slogans to demand a discussion on the OBC reservation on Thursday, 22 September the last day of the session.

Some of these MLAs were even evicted by marshals as they refused to leave the House despite suspension. Following the suspension and eviction, all the remaining Congress MLAs staged a brief walkout, as they returned after some time to take part in the discussion on bills.