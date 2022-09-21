Gujarat Riots: SIT Charge Sheet Against Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt

The Gujarat Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, retired DGP RB Sreekumar, and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in the case of the alleged fabrication of evidence pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots, according to The Indian Express.

The charge sheet was filed on Tuesday, 20 September, in an Ahmedabad court, Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepan Bhadran, who heads the SIT and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), told the publication.

While Sreekumar was arrested on 25 June, Setalvad was picked up by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad from her home in Mumbai on 26 June. Human rights organisations and activists had condemned the move, calling for her release.

The activist-journalist was detained hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview on 25 June that her NGO had spread "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.