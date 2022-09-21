Gujarat Assembly: Jignesh Mevani, 14 Cong MLAs Suspended, Evicted by Marshals

As chaos unfolded in the Gujarat Assembly, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and 14 Congress legislators were suspended for a day, and forcibly evicted by marshals for unruly behaviour.

Some of the suspended MLAs of Congress include Imran Khedawala, Geniben Thakor, Amrish Der, Puna Gamit, Babu Vaja, Naushad Solanki and Pratap Dudhat.

Mevani and the opposition MLAs had taken to the floor of the house to call attention to the issues concerning agitating government employees, farmers, Anganwadi workers and ex-servicemen.