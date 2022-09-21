Gujarat Withdraws Bill Prohibiting Movement of Stray Cattle in Urban Areas

In the wake of intense agitation by cattle-rearers, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 21 September, unanimously withdrew a bill aimed at prohibiting the movement of stray cattle on roads and public places in urban areas of the state, months after it was passed.

The withdrawal came days after state Governor Acharya Devvrat returned the 'Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) In Urban Areas Bill' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-helmed government in the state with a request to "reconsider it and make necessary amendments".

The bill, passed by the Assembly in April this year, mandated that the cattle-rearers were required to obtain a licence to keep such animals, such as stray cows and bulls, in cities and towns and get them tagged, failing which they may face imprisonment.

The proposal to withdraw the bill was tabled for vote by Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Moradiya on the first day of the two-day Assembly session on Wednesday and subsequently withdrawn unanimously as the opposition Congress also supported the BJP government's move.