Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Elections: Where Does Each Party Stand?

Both the central government and the state government see such bodies as replacement for or alternatives to a separate state. But such local administrative set-ups do not meet the democratic aspirations of the Gorkhas of India. The rejection of these bodies by the people of the Darjeeling region time after time only reflects the non-dependence of India’s Gorkhas on such bodies to deliver their longstanding demand for a rightful place in the country’s mainstream.

Munish Tamang, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh