CAA, Matuas & Organisational Rejig: What's Behind the Tussle in Bengal BJP?

CAA, Organisational Rejig and Trouble in Bengal BJP: Aap Chronology Samjhiye
(Photo: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Dissent and turmoil have been flirting with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit ever since they were left red-faced in the 2021 Assembly Elections. From internal turmoil and mudslinging to a host of leaders jumping ship to the Trinamool Congress, there has been no end to their troubles.
They invited some fresh hell upon themselves after a several disgruntled BJP leaders including the likes of former state vice-presidents Ritesh Tiwari and Joy Prakash Majumdar, former general-secretary Sayantan Basu, BJP leader Samiran Saha and union minister Shantanu Thakur, openly protested against the party.
Standing at the epicenter of that list is Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and a prominent member of the Matua community, Shantanu Thakur, primarily for his electoral significance. The Matuas have been instrumental behind the BJP’s electoral gains in the 2019 General Elections and the 2021 Assembly Elections over their promise of the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019).
So why are Thakur and the others protesting? Aap Chronology Samjhiye
Rewind the clock a bit and one will learn that the seeds of dissent were sown the very day, the Bengal BJP decided to shuffle their organisation on 25 December.
The new team which had 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 42 organisational district unit presidents and 12 state secretaries alongside seven new morcha (front) presidents, had excluded the names of several veteran leaders who always been with the party.
Miffed at this rejig, leaders started to quit the Bengal BJP’s WhatsApp group starting first with five MLAs hailing from the Matua community in North 24 Parganas, followed by four MLAs from Bankura. Later several district and veteran leaders also jumped in on the bandwagon – as a mark of protest against the newly appointed committees.
This triggered a factional war in an already divided state unit of the party.
The disgruntled leaders started holding closed-door meetings between themselves with Thakur, seemingly at the helm of the dissent. This all culminated in BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar dissolving all units and departments on 13 January.
However, the saga didn’t end there, as the disgruntled leaders met again on Saturday, 15 January at the Kolkata Port Trust Guest House to discuss the issues concerning the state unit, and simultaneously strengthen the growing lobby against the current state leadership.
As the meeting concluded, Thakur told the media that there were ‘Ominous signs’ within the party.
He continued to point fingers at a “particular leader” and demanded his removal as he alleged that he is ruining the party, without naming him.
He further added that they will continue their protests until he is not removed from his post.
If the name of the “particular leader” isn’t clear from the hints dropped by Thakur in his interaction with the media, posters across the city, especially outside Kolkata Port Trust Guest House and the state BJP headquarters, would answer that for you – BJP's state general secretary Amitava Chakraborty.
The posters called Chakraborty Bibhishan (Mythological reference to the enemy within) or ‘an Agent of Prashant Kishor’.
The BJP leadership tried to deflect the blame towards the TMC.
On Monday, 17 January, some of the dissenting leaders met for a ‘picnic’ in North 24 parganas, led by Thakur.
The motive of the picnic was a show of strength, and a message to the leadership that the protests will not stop.
Amidst the protest against the state leadership, Thakur has also taken charge to launch demand the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) from the central government.
On Sunday, 16 January, Shantanu Thakur, along with other Matua leaders and disgruntled BJP MLAs, including his brother Subrata Thakur, renewed their demand for the immediate implementation of the CAA.
Thakur said that the Matuas across the country got in touch with their leaders and alleged that the Centre is ‘deceiving’ them in the name of CAA implementation, and that ‘panic’ is being created across the nation. He said that the Matuas wanted to know the standpoint of the centre in this matter.
The centre is yet to implement the rules of the CAA, which was passed in 2019.
The Matua Mahasangha is planning an all India stir to take up the issue, which they have been demanding for a long time.
Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the CAA will be implemented as soon as the country was done battling the COVID pandemic.
Thakur also took this opportunity to speak about the ‘little to no representation’ of the Matuas in the Bengal BJP unit.
