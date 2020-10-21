GJM Leader Bimal Gurung Resurfaces in Kolkata, Cuts Ties With NDA

Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who was absconding since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday, 21 October, reported PTI. Addressing a press conference, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader said the Gorkha faction is breaking away from the NDA ahead of the 2021 state elections and will extend support to the ruling TMC in West Bengal. “ Not moving away from Gorkhaland demand. Will support party which takes forward the demand.”

“Centre didn’t meet the commitment they made but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made. So, I would like to separate myself from NDA, I would like to break our relation with the BJP. In 2021 Bengal election, we’ll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to the BJP.” Bimal Gurung, GJM Leader

On Wednesday evening, he was spotted near Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area but the authorities did not let him in. However, the police at the spot did not arrest Gurung who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA. When asked if state government gave him assurance regarding cases against him, Gurung told reporters, as quoted by ANI, “I'm neither a criminal nor an anti-national. I'm a political leader. I want a political settlement. I was in Delhi earlier and in Jharkhand for past two months.”