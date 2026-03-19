'FIRs for Biryani, Namaz & Iftar': Muslims Faced Several Attacks This Ramzan

"In such a situation, eating biryani on a boat in the middle of the river and throwing its leftovers into the water is completely inappropriate. This act appears to have been done with the intention of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus," he said, PTI reported.

Kotwali ACP Vijay Pratap Singh said that after the allegations were raised, they immediately deployed teams to different places, "considering the seriousness of the matter." "We have arrested a total of 14 people as of now, and appropriate action will be taken against them," he told ANI.

The FIR was lodged under BNS sections 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 196(1) B (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 270 (public nuisance), 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.