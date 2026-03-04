Lucknow: FIR Filed After Minor Muslim Boy Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

A 13-year-old Muslim boy was found dead in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar area on the evening of 3 March 2026. The boy, identified as Unaiz Khan, was a resident of Behsa in Sarojini Nagar. His family reported that he had been observing the Ramadan fast and was taken from his home by acquaintances before being found with a gunshot wound to the head. An FIR has been registered against four individuals, and police have initiated an investigation.
According to Maktoob Media, the family alleged that Unaiz was called out of the house by known persons after he broke his fast. They stated that he was taken away in a car and later found dead with a gunshot injury. The FIR names four individuals, including a relative of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Legislative Council, Arvind Tripathi, also known as Guddu Tripathi.
Police confirmed that Unaiz sustained a gunshot wound to the head while inside a car near the residence of one of the accused. He was transported to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The accused reportedly fled the hospital premises after the incident as coverage revealed. The family said they were informed about the incident nearly four hours after Unaiz left home.
In a video shared on social media, Unaiz’s father, Zameer Khan, described the incident as a “pre-planned murder.” He stated, “He was fasting. Had told him not to go. But he said his friends will feel bad.” The complaint alleges that the accused arrived at the boy’s residence around 3:30 pm and asked him to attend a birthday party in Barigawan, Krishnanagar. The family claimed that Unaiz initially refused but was taken forcibly following statements from relatives.
The police have seized a licensed revolver belonging to one of the accused. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Krishnanagar, Rajneesh Verma, confirmed that a complaint was received from the father and a case has been registered. The investigation is being conducted from all angles as officials indicated. The accused named in the FIR include the nephew of the BJP leader.
The incident led to tension at Lokbandhu Hospital, where relatives and acquaintances gathered after learning of the boy’s death. Police were deployed to the hospital and the body was sent for post-mortem examination as further details emerged. The family stated they were informed of the incident through a phone call made to the mother’s mobile by a relative of one of the accused.
In another video, the boy’s aunt mentioned that Unaiz had previously had an argument with one of the accused at school a year ago, after which he changed schools but remained friends. Meanwhile, family members of the BJP leader claimed the shooting was accidental and occurred while making a social media reel during a birthday gathering as investigation continued.
ACP Rajneesh Verma stated, “A complaint has been received from the father, and a case is being registered accordingly. The matter is being investigated from all angles.”
The police have stated that all aspects of the case are under scrutiny, and the licensed weapon involved has been seized. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities examining both the family’s allegations and the claims of accidental firing as inquiries proceed.
