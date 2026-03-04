Lucknow: FIR Filed After Minor Muslim Boy Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

A 13-year-old Muslim boy was found dead in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar area on the evening of 3 March 2026. The boy, identified as Unaiz Khan, was a resident of Behsa in Sarojini Nagar. His family reported that he had been observing the Ramadan fast and was taken from his home by acquaintances before being found with a gunshot wound to the head. An FIR has been registered against four individuals, and police have initiated an investigation.