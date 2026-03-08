'Forced to Drink Urine': Muslim Woman Dies After Mob Violence In Bihar

A Muslim woman named Roshan Khatoon died after sustaining serious injuries from a mob assault in Amhi village, Ghoghardiha, Madhubani district, Bihar. The incident occurred after she approached the village head to seek help in resolving a local dispute. She was attacked on 28 February and succumbed to her injuries on 1 March at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Police have detained the son of the village head for questioning and have increased security in the area.
According to Maktoob Media, Roshan Khatoon was allegedly assaulted by Manu Singh, the son of the village head, along with a group of people. Witnesses stated that Khatoon was tied to a pole and beaten severely. Residents also claimed that she was abused during the assault, and that she was fasting at the time of the incident.
Eyewitnesses reported that Khatoon asked for water during the attack but was instead forced to drink a mixture of alcohol and urine. These details, as described by local residents, have not yet been confirmed by police officials. Authorities are currently verifying all aspects of the case as the investigation continues.
Police have registered a First Information Report and detained the village head’s son for questioning. Officials stated that they are working to identify all individuals present during the incident and have deployed police teams in the village to maintain law and order. “We have detained the son of the village head, and he is being questioned. We are identifying everyone present at the time of the incident. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible,” a police officer said following the developments.
“She had gone there to ask for justice. Instead of listening to her complaint, some people began beating her. It was shocking for the entire village,” an eyewitness said.
Community leaders and residents have expressed anger and demanded strict legal action against those responsible. Ajay Mansuri, State president of the Mansuri community, stated that efforts would be made to ensure justice for the deceased. The incident has led to increased security measures in the area, with police speaking to local residents and collecting statements as part of the ongoing investigation.
Police officials have emphasised that all claims are being examined and that no detail will be overlooked. “We have seen some reports about the victim fasting and asking for water. At this stage, we cannot confirm these details. The investigation is continuing, and all aspects are being examined,” an officer said. Further arrests may follow as authorities gather more evidence as more information becomes available.
“We will examine every detail of the case. No one involved in the incident will be spared under the law,” a police officer stated.
Residents have called for a fair investigation and justice for Roshan Khatoon. Community elders have highlighted the impact of the incident on local families and stressed the need for safety and justice for all citizens as community reactions continue.
