Breadwinner of The Family, Muslim Man Shot Dead on Cow Smuggling Suspicion

On the morning of 2 March, a 28 year-old Muslim truck driver, Aamir Khan from Palwal district in Haryana died in a violent clash near Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The deceased’s family alleged that people associated with the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal shot Aamir dead. Initially, the police had said that the death occurred due to stone-pelting. However, it was later confirmed that he had been shot.

According to the police, at around 5 AM on the same day, information was received in the Chaupanki police station area of Bhiwadi that a pickup vehicle loaded with cattle was travelling from Tapukara towards Tawdu and that some private individuals were chasing it.

After this, near Sarekala village, people who had arrived in two vehicles—allegedly to provide protection to the suspected cattle smugglers—and those chasing them (cow vigilantes) reportedly came face to face.