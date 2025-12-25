Jingle Hell? Hate Crimes Against Christians See a Spike Around Christmas Again

This Christmas 2025, many cases of hate crimes and targeting of Christians have surfaced, yet again for another consecutive year. Right from harassing Christians who were peacefully celebrating on the ground to disrupting prayer meetings, the incidents have proliferated with growing attacks by the right-wing groups.

Last year too, The Quint had reported on the number of hate crime incidents before and during Christmas.

On 23 December, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) unequivocally condemned the "alarming" rise in alleged attacks on Christians and said it gravely undermined India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion.

In the statement, the CBCI said it is "particularly shocked" by a video from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman with visual impairment attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava.

CBCI is referring to this video: