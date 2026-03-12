Allahabad HC Grants Police Protection For Muslim Man In Bareilly Namaz Case

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide continuous police protection to a Muslim man in Bareilly who was allegedly prevented from offering namaz inside his private residence. The court ordered that two armed guards be deployed around the clock to ensure his safety, and stated that any violence against him or his property would be considered, on a prima facie basis, as having occurred at the instance of the State. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 23 March 2026.