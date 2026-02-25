'He Went to Save His Son, But They Shot Him Dead': Inside A Hate Crime in Delhi

Merely a few seconds after I entered one of the lanes in a residential area in Nand Nagri, Delhi, a child came up to me as I reached the steps of a one-storey house. "I am fasting today, you know. My father has died so I have kept this fast for him," she said. Her father was shot dead just a week ago in what is being called an anti-Muslim hate crime in the heart of Shahdara, Delhi.

It was 17 February 2026. Rabia Bi and Mohammad Umardeen's 18th wedding anniversary. It was a love marriage of two people born and raised in Delhi. That day, Rabia (38) was making some tea and paratha for Umardeen (41) and was waiting for her eldest, Tehzeem (15) to come from his tuition.

But a phone call from her son changed the course of their lives in an instant.