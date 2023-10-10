ED Raids Residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Alleged Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 10 October, raided the Delhi residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

This comes after the ED took cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR over alleged corruption in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan is the chairman.

The raids are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI reported.

The Okhla MLA was arrested by the ACB in September last year over alleged irregularities in appointments, embezzlement of funds, and misuse of official position as chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan was subsequently granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.