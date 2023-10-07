Delhi Police Raids Kerala Residence of Former NewsClick Journo Anusha Paul

The Delhi Police raided former NewsClick employee Anusha Paul’s residence in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Friday, 6 October.
(Photo: The Quint)
During the raid, a three-member Delhi police team recorded her statement and also seized Paul’s phone and laptop.
Paul was questioned, Mathrubhumi reported, about:
Whether she reported on the farmers’ protests
Whether she reported on the 2019-20 CAA-NRC protests
Whether she reported on the Centre’s COVID-19 management
Her previous employment with NewsClick
Her association with Communist Party of India (Marxist)
The raid at Paul’s residence comes days after a special cell of the Delhi Police raided the house of over 40 journalists associated with NewsClick.
On Tuesday evening, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty were arrested.
The FIR said that
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha
Activist and accused in the Bhima Koregaon case Gautam Navlakha
US-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham
were allegedly a part of a conspiracy "peddling a narrative against India."
A case against Purkayastha has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by an Inspector Praveen of the Special Cell police station.
This was preceded by a New York Times (NYT) report published in August 2023 which alleged that the news portal was funded by businessman Singham for "pushing Chinese propaganda."
