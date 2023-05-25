AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Shifted to ICU After Collapsing in Tihar Jail Again

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised on Thursday, 25 May.
What happened: Jain collapsed in the bathroom of the Tihar Jail, where he has been lodged since last year on charges of money laundering, according to a report by news agency ANI.
He was initially admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.
Later, Jain was shifted to the ICU of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.
"At around 6 am, Under Trial Prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped/fell down in the bathroom of MI Room of the hospital of CJ-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. Then, he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal. He was further referred to DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in his back, left leg, and shoulder," prison officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.
Why it matters: This is the second time in one week that Jain had to be rushed to a hospital for medical attention. He was reportedly evaluated at Safdarjung Hospital on Monday, 22 May, for a spine injury that he had sustained from another fall in the jail's bathroom.
Some context: On 30 May last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case.
Jain was a key minister in Kejriwal's Cabinet, holding portfolios including health, housing, and urban development. While still imprisoned, he had resigned from his ministerial posts in January this year.
In the courtroom: Jain's lawyer reportedly told the Supreme Court last week that the former minister had lost 35 kg and is essentially a "skeleton" suffering from various ailments.
The Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain’s bail plea on 6 April.
What they're saying: "The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is bent on killing that good person," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
"Today Satyendra Jain is allowed to be treated like this, then in future no common man will dream of serving the country… The whole country is praying for Jain Sahib," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
