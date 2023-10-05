Photos: AAP Workers Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest in Excise Policy Case

AAP workers protesting in Rajasthan on Thursday, 5 October, against the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.
(Photo: X/Aam Aadmi Party)
AAP workers on Thursday, 5 October, protesting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi against the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.
Atishi and other AAP leaders protesting in New Delhi.
AAP activists being detained during a protest against the arrest of Sanjay Singh outside the BJP office in Hyderabad on Thursday.
AAP workers and security officials clash during the former's protest.
AAP workers being detained by security officials in New Delhi.
Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on Wednesday, 4 October, following searches at his residence.
AAP workers being detained in Lucknow on Thursday.
AAP workers protesting in Rajasthan.
The police has installed barricades in New Delhi to stop AAP workers from moving ahead.
A poster expressing solidarity with Sanjay Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)