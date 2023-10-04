AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Wednesday, 4 October, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Topics: Sanjay Singh Delhi Excise Policy
