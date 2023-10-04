ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED in Delhi Excise Policy Case

This comes after Sanjay Singh's residence was searched by the ED on Wednesday.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED in Delhi Excise Policy Case
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Wednesday, 4 October, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×